Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002680 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $17.29 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Push Notification Service alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00045947 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.83 or 0.07000653 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,125.58 or 0.99804778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00041931 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Push Notification Service should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.