EUNO Trading 43.1% Higher This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. EUNO has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $9,649.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.43 or 0.00284059 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,485,730,304 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

