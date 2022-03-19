EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Get EuroSite Power alerts:

About EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

EuroSite Power Inc engages in the provision of on-site utility solutions. It offers electricity, cooling, heat, and hot water solutions to facilities such as healthcare, hospitality, housing, and leisure centers. The company was founded on July 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Derby, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.