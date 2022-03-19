Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 196.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128,703 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.50% of Eversource Energy worth $154,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of ES opened at $83.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.