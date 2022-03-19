Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,595 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.35% of Exact Sciences worth $46,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,124 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $77,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

