Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 3.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. 2,190,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,970. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

