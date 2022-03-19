Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $194.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.04 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

