Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXR opened at $194.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.92. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.04 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

