Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 96,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 853,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 674,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after purchasing an additional 61,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

