Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.07.

FTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after buying an additional 15,383,872 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,027,000 after buying an additional 1,494,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 26.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,302,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,146 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTCH opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

