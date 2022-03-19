Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($58.24) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

FURCF opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. Faurecia S.E. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

