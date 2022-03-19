FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 4.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.91.

FDX stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.85. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.