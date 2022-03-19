Filecoin (FIL) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 billion and $321.75 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $17.97 or 0.00042934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 179,335,050 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

