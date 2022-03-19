Financial Analysis: Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) & Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) and Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Nxt-ID shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Nxt-ID shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Nxt-ID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -20.77% N/A -10.69% Nxt-ID -68.98% -23.17% -14.63%

Volatility & Risk

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nxt-ID has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Nxt-ID’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.48 billion 1.06 -$305.55 million ($1.72) -4.37 Nxt-ID $11.44 million 0.00 -$2.87 million ($2.22) N/A

Nxt-ID has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivint Smart Home. Vivint Smart Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nxt-ID, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vivint Smart Home and Nxt-ID, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 2 3 0 2.60 Nxt-ID 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus price target of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 118.38%.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Nxt-ID on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Nxt-ID Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nxt-ID, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Oxford, CT.

