Financial Comparison: Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) versus Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Essex Property Trust 33.91% 6.60% 3.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Horizon Group Properties and Essex Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Essex Property Trust 2 7 9 0 2.39

Essex Property Trust has a consensus target price of $353.44, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. Given Essex Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Essex Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Essex Property Trust $1.44 billion 15.43 $488.55 million $7.51 45.49

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

