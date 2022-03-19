Financial Contrast: Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) & Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 11.55% 19.00% 12.68% Doximity 39.15% 20.38% 17.01%

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Doximity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $18.51 billion 2.60 $2.14 billion $4.05 22.65 Doximity $206.90 million 48.42 $50.21 million N/A N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Doximity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cognizant Technology Solutions and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 1 4 9 0 2.57 Doximity 1 1 8 0 2.70

Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $93.07, indicating a potential upside of 1.47%. Doximity has a consensus price target of $70.78, indicating a potential upside of 35.15%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Summary

Doximity beats Cognizant Technology Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services. The Healthcare segment involves healthcare and life sciences. The Products and Resources segment consists of retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, and energy and utilities. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment includes communications, information, media and entertainment, and technology. The company was founded by Wijeyaraj Kumar Mahadeva and Francisco D’Souza in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

