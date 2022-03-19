Fireball 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $112.00 (FIRE)

Fireball (FIRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.93 or 0.00014022 BTC on exchanges. Fireball has a market capitalization of $116,694.94 and $112.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fireball has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,678 coins. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

