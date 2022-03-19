First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,745 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.80.

NYSE FRC opened at $170.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.27. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

