First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises 1.7% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.80.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.51. 1,491,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

