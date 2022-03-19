First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Kinloch Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.49 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

