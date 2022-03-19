First United Bank & Trust Buys 10,140 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. 14,756,866 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.