First United Bank & Trust Buys 10,140 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after acquiring an additional 696,849 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.81. 14,756,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.