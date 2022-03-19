First United Bank & Trust Buys 4,904 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86,846 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,255,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 463,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 2,550,890 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.