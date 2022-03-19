First United Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust owned 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 337,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 59,557 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,257,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $50.25. 311,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,066. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.52.

