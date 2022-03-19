First United Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.97. 5,343,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,584. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.76. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.44 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

