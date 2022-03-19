First United Bank & Trust Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 1.4% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in CSX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 31,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 101,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in CSX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 27,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Investment Management raised its position in CSX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 45,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. 22,635,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,656,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

