First United Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. 2,550,890 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71.

