First United Bank & Trust Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.5% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 502,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,137,000 after buying an additional 41,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

