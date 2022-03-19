First United Bank & Trust Has $2.14 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 303.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

NYSE:ANET traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,753,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $191,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

