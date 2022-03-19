First United Bank & Trust Has $3.01 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.91. 1,720,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $157.20 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

