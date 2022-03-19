First United Bank & Trust Has $3.31 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $234.70 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

