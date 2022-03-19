First United Bank & Trust Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.67. 8,953,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,511. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

