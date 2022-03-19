First United Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,006,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,168,886. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $196.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.