First United Bank & Trust Increases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 1.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after buying an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after buying an additional 1,555,206 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,756,000 after buying an additional 99,292 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after buying an additional 1,357,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,166,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,841. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average is $87.04.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,773 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

