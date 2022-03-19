First United Bank & Trust Increases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 1.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,773 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $77.29. 8,166,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,841. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

