First United Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after buying an additional 124,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after buying an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.