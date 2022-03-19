First United Bank & Trust Purchases 1,355 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 49,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,265. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

