First United Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 59,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.35. The stock had a trading volume of 993,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,242. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.24 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

