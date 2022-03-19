First United Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after purchasing an additional 438,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 322,618 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after acquiring an additional 192,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $148.19. The stock had a trading volume of 306,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.71 and a 1-year high of $154.01.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.