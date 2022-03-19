First United Bank & Trust Sells 17,329 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,329 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,804,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,870,000 after acquiring an additional 191,124 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,036,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,254,000 after purchasing an additional 81,417 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,748,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,212,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after buying an additional 1,618,446 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,308,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,944. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

