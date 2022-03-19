First United Bank & Trust Sells 1,990 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.75 and its 200 day moving average is $175.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $157.20 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

