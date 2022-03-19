First United Bank & Trust Sells 2,037 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 440.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 145,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 118,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,895,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

