First United Bank & Trust Sells 2,898 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust owned about 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,135.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 388,340 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,487,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 203,888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 876,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 140,915 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,562.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 125,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 122,283 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $50.25. 311,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,066. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.52. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

