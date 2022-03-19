First United Bank & Trust Sells 745 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,080. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.63 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

