First United Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $192.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,343,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,584. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.44 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

