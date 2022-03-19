First United Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,205 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after buying an additional 227,809 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,777,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,701,000 after buying an additional 1,585,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 38,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.38. 302,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,921. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

