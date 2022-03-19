FirstCoin Price Up 35.7% Over Last 7 Days (FRST)

FirstCoin (FRST) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $24,254.66 and $106.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,162.56 or 0.99688289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00068407 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00021781 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001936 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00015610 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

