Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Announces $0.50 Dividend

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.
Fleetwood Bank stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02. Fleetwood Bank has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $84.00.
