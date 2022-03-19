FLO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLO has traded flat against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

