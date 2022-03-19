Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $868.80 Million

Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) will post $868.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $912.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $852.00 million. Flowserve reported sales of $857.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $39,604,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,467 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Flowserve by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 69,935 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Flowserve by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

